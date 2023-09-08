Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
Sept. 1-7, 2023

The first African Climate Summit opened with heads of state and others discussing a global issue that affects the continent the most, even though its countries contribute to it the least. Severe rainstorms lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, and the Venice Film Festival took place. In sports, Turkey celebrated defeating Serbia in the Women’s European Volleyball Championship final.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photographer Antonio Calanni in Milan, Italy.

By The Associated Press

