Clear
82.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Photo Icon View Photo

Aug. 10-17, 2023

People gathered at the Phrygian Valley in Turkey to watch the Perseid meteor shower.

Mount Etna erupted again in Sicily, spewing ash on Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city and forcing the suspension of flights at its airport.

War continues in Ukraine, where soldiers live in their trenches on the front line near Kreminna.

In the world of sports, Marseille and Panathinaikos met in the third round of the qualifying phase of the UEFA Champions League.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP Photographer Jerome Delay.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 