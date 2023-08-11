Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Aug. 4-10, 2023

Children cool off in a fountain in Moscow in warm weather as people gather for the annual SUP board festival in St. Petersburg.

Catholics gather to see Pope Francis in Portugal for World Youth Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Global Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

