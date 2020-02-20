Clear
China says number of new virus cases rose by just 394

By AP News

China says number of new virus cases rose by just 394

BEIJING — China says the number the of new virus cases rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death of 114.

The new figures Thursday followed an effort in the epicenter of the outbreak, the city of Wuhan, to go door-to-door to find every infected person. Most of the tens of thousands of cases have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital.

The new daily figure is a notable drop from the 1,749 cases recorded the previous day.

