China reports virus death toll rises to 811, surpassing SARS

By AP News

BEIJING — Mainland China has reported the virus death toll has risen to 811, surpassing SARS fatalities in the 2002-2003 outbreak.

China’s National Health Commission on Sunday says the total cases of the new virus have increased to to 37,198.

The outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, killed 774 people and infected more than 8,000 worldwide. Like the new virus, it also originated in China.

