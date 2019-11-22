Mostly cloudy
Merkel says climate change, digitalization top challenges

By AP News

BERLIN — Taking the stage exactly 14 years after becoming German chancellor, Angela Merkel has told party faithful in Leipzig she had never imagined being in power for so long, but that the work isn’t done.

Merkel reminded her Christian Democratic Party convention Friday that since 2005 they’d brought unemployment to record lows and weathered the world financial crisis.

But she says with new challenges like digital transformation and the fight against climate change, the party needs to look to the future, while overcoming new pressures like Russian aggression and trade disputes with the U.S.

Merkel says: “we need to find solutions for the world of tomorrow” and ensure that the CDU is the party of “Germany’s strong center.”

She says: “I want to continue to work for that as chancellor.”

