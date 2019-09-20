Sunny
75.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Why you don’t need a 5G phone just yet

By AP News

Why you don’t need a 5G phone just yet

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Phone companies are building speedier 5G wireless networks and making big claims about revolutionary new applications. But if you’re shopping for a new phone, experts recommend being smart and avoiding 5G for now.

Simply put, the first-generation 5G phones are expensive. They’re also generally locked to 5G networks owned by specific mobile carriers, which could limit your options later.

Experts say second-generation phones in the coming year will address those and other shortcomings.

If you’re an early adopter who needs to be first with technological advancements, you’ll have to use a 5G phone with Google’s Android system. Samsung, Motorola, LG and OnePlus are among the companies that make them.

The new iPhones out Friday won’t support 5G. Apple typically waits for technology to mature before adopting it.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 