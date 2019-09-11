The Latest Bill passed involving wages at Uber, other firms

The Latest Bill passed involving wages at Uber, other firms View Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on a California bill that would provide wage and other benefits to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft. (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

California lawmakers have sent the governor a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft.

The 56-15 Assembly vote Wednesday marked a victory for labor unions and a defeat for tech companies that vehemently oppose the proposal.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has already said he supports it.

If signed, the proposal could have national implications as politicians and businesses confront the changing nature of work in the so-called gig economy.

Most of the major Democratic presidential contenders urged California lawmakers to pass the bill that would make it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors.

While its impact on gig economy companies has drawn most of the attention, it would affect a wide array of industries.

___

11 p.m.

The California Senate has passed a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies like Uber and Lyft.

The 29-11 vote late Tuesday sends the bill back to the state Assembly for final approval over strident Republican opposition. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he supports it.

The proposal has drawn staunch opposition from on-demand delivery and ridesharing companies while winning support from many of the Democratic presidential contenders.

It puts into law a California Supreme Court decision making it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors. The bill would make those companies classify their workers as employees instead.

While its impact on gig economy companies has drawn most of the attention, it would affect a wide array of industries.