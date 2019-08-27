Mostly sunny
Russian capsule carrying robot docks at space station

By AP News

MOSCOW — A Russian space capsule carrying a humanoid robot has successfully docked at the International Space Station after a failed attempt last week.

Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday that the capsule carrying the robot and other cargo docked at the orbiting lab early morning Moscow time.

The robot, called Fedor, sent out a tweet upon arriving saying: “Sorry about the delay. Got stuck in traffic. Ready to work now.”

The capsule was launched Thursday as part of tests of a new rocket that is expected to replace the workhorse Soyuz-FG next year, but failed to dock.

Now it has safely arrived, Fedor will perform two weeks of tests aboard the space station.

