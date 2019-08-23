Sunny
Norway Dutch cybersecurity expert likely died in accident

By AP News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Police in Norway believe a missing Dutch cybersecurity expert who had worked for the anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks “most likely perished as a result of an accident” in a fjord.

Police in northern Norway say Arjen Kamphuis, who was last seen on Aug. 20, 2018, when checking out from a hotel in Bodoe, just north of the Arctic Circle, likely was involved in a kayaking accident that same day “and has disappeared at sea.”

Police said in a statement Friday that his body had never been found “and there are reasons to believe he disappeared at sea.” Parts of a kayak and some of his personal belongings were found in a fjord.

Kamphuis was vacationing in Bodoe.

