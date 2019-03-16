Virginia county approves Amazon incentives despite protests

ARLINGTON, Va. — Protesters repeatedly shouted “shame” as a northern Virginia county board unanimously approved a $23 million incentives package for Amazon to build a new headquarters there.

News outlets report the Arlington County Board’s 5-0 vote came after hours of heated public testimony Saturday. Supporters said Amazon’s plan to build a massive facility in Crystal City will lead to tens of thousands of good jobs. Opponents, however, said the tech giant doesn’t deserve public subsidies. They also said lower-income residents would be driven out.

Protester Chris Otten yelled profanities during the meeting, prompting security personnel to physically remove him. Video shows Otten screaming as he was carried, saying he had a broken arm.

Amazon last month abandoned its plan to also build a headquarters in New York City amid pushback from politicians and activists.