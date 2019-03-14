Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Students in more than 1,000 cities worldwide are… Enlarge

BERLIN — Students in more than 1,000 cities worldwide are planning to skip class Friday to take to the streets in protest over their governments’ failure to act against global warming.

The coordinated ‘school strike’ was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.

Since then, the protests have snowballed. This week’s rallies are expected to be one of the biggest international actions against climate change yet.

The protests are scheduled in about 100 countries, from New Zealand to the United States.

While some politicians have criticized the students, saying they should be spending their time in school and not on the streets, scientists have backed the protests, with thousands signing petitions in support of the students in Britain, Finland and Germany.

___

Follow Frank Jordans on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/wirereporter