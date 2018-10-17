Quantcast
help information
Clear
62.2 ° F
Full Weather

West Coast earthquake warning system becomes operational

Posted on 10/17/2018 by AP News

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2012 file photo shows a computer-generated graphic displayed at a news conference at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Calif. The graphic shows the progression of earthquake shock waves along the San Andreas Fault from the Salton Sea to downtown Los Angeles. Developers testing an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast say its alerts are ready to be used much more broadly, but not for mass public notification. U.S. Geological Survey official Doug Given told reporters Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at Caltech that the ShakeAlert system has transitioned from a production prototype to operational mode. The system is being built for California, Oregon and Washington. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Developers testing an earthquake early warning system…Enlarge

PASADENA, Calif. — Developers testing an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast say its automated alerts are ready to be used more broadly, but not for mass public notification.

U.S. Geological Survey official Doug Given told reporters Wednesday at California Institute of Technology that the ShakeAlert system has transitioned from a production prototype to operational mode.

The system being built for California, Oregon and Washington detects an earthquake is occurring and send out alerts that may give warnings of few seconds to perhaps a minute before shaking arrives at locations away from the epicenter.

Select industries, utilities, schools and other entities have been using ShakeAlert for years, and officials say it can be used more widely.

Officials say, however, that cellphone technology is too slow for mass alerts.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.