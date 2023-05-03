Ruth’s Hospitality, Kraft Heinz rise; Estee Lauder, AMD fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

CVS Health Corp., down $2.68 to $70.08.

The health care giant cut its 2023 projections after closing a pair of multi-billion dollar deals that push it deeper into providing care.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., up $5.45 to $21.48.

The parent company of the Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain is being acquired by Darden Restaurants for about $715 million.

Starbucks Corp., down $10.50 to $103.96.

The Seattle-based coffee chain said sales growth in China and North America could moderate as the year progresses.

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., down $42.52 to $202.70.

The company said its Asian travel retail business is under pressure due to a slower-than-anticipated pandemic recovery.

Kraft Heinz Co., up 80 cents to $40.25.

The maker of Jell-O and Kool-Aid easily beat Wall Street’s forecasts and raised its profit outlook.

Eli Lilly & Co., up $26.99 to $431.19.

The pharmaceutical company reported encouraging results from a study of its Alzheimer’s treatment.

Ford Motor Co., down 1 cent to $11.79.

The automaker reported results that beat Wall Street’s estimates, swinging into the black from a year earlier loss.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $8.32 to $81.59.

The semiconductor company forecast revenue in the current quarter that fell short of some analysts’ expectations.