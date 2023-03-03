Partly Cloudy
VMware, Broadcom rise; Marvell, Bumble fall

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Marvell Technology, Inc., down $2.19 to $44.04.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak financial forecast for the current quarter.

Broadcom Inc., up $34.11 to $632.76.

The chipmaker gave investors a solid revenue forecast.

VMware Inc., up $7.63 to $118.88.

The cloud computing company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Cooper Companies, up $23.95 to $351.81.

The contact lens maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., up $1.17 to $11.87.

The digital advertising verification company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Bumble Inc., down $2.16 to $22.38.

The online dating app priced a public offering of stock below its previous closing price.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., up 14 cents to $8.39.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants gave investors an encouraging update on its sales momentum in 2023.

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $10.43 to $475.26.

The warehouse club operator’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

