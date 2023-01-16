Light Rain
Si Woo Kim rallies with big finish to win Sony Open

By AP News
Si Woo Kim yawns on the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Matt York)

HONOLULU (AP) — Si Woo Kim delivered another come-from-behind win in Hawaii on the PGA Tour. This wasn’t nearly as stunning as last week on Kapalua when Jon Rahm overcame a six-shot deficit to beat Collin Morikawa. Kim was three behind and shot 64 to beat Hayden Buckley by one shot in the Sony Open. Kim produced an unlikely birdie-birdie finish at Waialae for his fourth career victory. He chipped in from 30 feet behind the 17th green. And then he hit out of a fairway bunker onto the 18th green for a two-putt birdie. Buckley missed a 12-foot birdie for a playoff.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

