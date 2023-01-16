Si Woo Kim rallies with big finish to win Sony Open View Photo

HONOLULU (AP) — Si Woo Kim delivered another come-from-behind win in Hawaii on the PGA Tour. This wasn’t nearly as stunning as last week on Kapalua when Jon Rahm overcame a six-shot deficit to beat Collin Morikawa. Kim was three behind and shot 64 to beat Hayden Buckley by one shot in the Sony Open. Kim produced an unlikely birdie-birdie finish at Waialae for his fourth career victory. He chipped in from 30 feet behind the 17th green. And then he hit out of a fairway bunker onto the 18th green for a two-putt birdie. Buckley missed a 12-foot birdie for a playoff.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer