Arrival, Coupa Software rise; Apple, Activision fall

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Arrival SA, up 2 cents to 36 cents.

The electric vehicle maker said that F. Peter Cuneo has been appointed as interim CEO as Denis Sverdlov steps down.

Coupa Software Inc., up $3.76 to $62.69.

Vista Equity is reportedly considering buying the business software company

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $3.12 to $73.47.

Microsoft could face antitrust challenges to its proposed buyout of the maker “Call of Duty” and other video games.

Apple Inc., down $2.96 to $148.11.

The company has been facing labor issues at an iPhone production facility in China.

Southwest Airlines Inc., up 59 cents to $39.22.

Airlines gained ground as the busy holiday travel season gets underway.

Devon Energy Corp., up 55 cents to $68.35.

Energy stocks were mixed as crude oil prices ultimately edged lower.

Nvidia Corp., down $2.49 to $162.70.

Chipmakers edged lower as concerns about weakening demand hover over the sector.

Credit Suisse Group AG, down 24 cents to $3.59.

The investment bank announced terms of a capital increase as it restructures.

