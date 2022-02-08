Clear
BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

By AP News

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. NoteIt – Drawing App, Vitor Bukovitz

2. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

2. Furniture Mod for Minecraft, Mykyta Shkinder

3. Disney+, Disney

4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

5. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

6. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd

7. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Grass Cutting 3D – Fun Puzzle, 峰 廖

By The Associated Press

