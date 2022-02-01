US-Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List – Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
3. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)
4. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner – 9780593185421 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. The Summer Proposal by Vi Keeland – 9781951045623 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp)
6. Savage Road by Christine Feehan – 9780593437384 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. Red-Handed by Peter Schweizer – 9780063061163 – (Harper)
8. The Magnolia Palace by Fiona Davis – 9780593184028 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Munro by Kresley Cole – 9780998141435 – (Valkyrie Press)
10. Take A Chance With Me by Kristen Proby – 9781633501102 – (Ampersand Publishing, Inc.)
