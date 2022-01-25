Mostly Cloudy
BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

By AP News

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Locket Widget, Matthew Moss

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Disney+, Disney

3. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

5. Fall Break, Sunday.gg

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Ragdoll Ninja: Imposter Hero, Tap2Play LLC

9. Outfit Makeover, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

10. Unpacking Master, SayGames LTD

By The Associated Press

