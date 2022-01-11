Clear
BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

By AP News

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Locket Widget, Matthew Moss

4. Slap And Run, Voodoo

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Home Painter – Fill Puzzle, 雨妍 林

2. Disney+, Disney

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

By The Associated Press

