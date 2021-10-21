IBM, Las Vegas Sands fall; Crocs, AutoNation rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

International Business Machines Corp., down $13.57 to $128.33.

The technology and consulting company’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

CSX Corp., up 55 cents to $35.01.

The freight railroad’s third-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down 75 cents to $38.77.

The casino operator’s third-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $4.80 to $70.45.

The hospital operator raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

AutoNation Inc., up $9.04 to $126.

The auto retailer handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts on a jump in demand.

Crocs Inc., up $12.67 to $148.60.

The footwear company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Tractor Supply Co., up $8.12 to $210.42.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Devon Energy Corp., down $1.21 to $39.70.

Crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.