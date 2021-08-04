Police lab tech accused of hiding man charged with murder

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman suspended from her job as a police forensic technician was charged Wednesday with hiding her boyfriend, who is accused of killing his ex-wife.

Tameah Foley, 25, was charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony and jailed on a $50,000 bond, according to the county prosecutor.

Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Christopher Turner, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for allegedly killing his ex-wife, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He’s in jail on a $1 million bond.

Online court records didn’t immediately list attorneys for Foley and Turner.

Police said Turner was videotaped shooting 27-year-old Charlisa Turner at least eight times Saturday as she was picking up their three children from her parents’ house.

St. Louis County police Officer Dustin Shoemaker said Turner shot her several times, went back to his car and then turned around to shoot her another three times, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Christopher Turner confessed to the murder to Foley and hid at her apartment until police arrested him Tuesday, police said.

According to a probable cause statement, Foley bought Christopher Turner food and clothes to help him evade police. She initially lied to officers about her involvement but later admitted she helped him hide.

St. Louis County police spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus in an email said Foley has been suspended without pay from her roughly $18-an-hour, entry-level job as a forensic technician at the agency.

Panus said the job “requires no interpretation of data or reporting of results.” She was hired in March 2020.

Christopher Turner’s ex-spouse had a restraining order against him in 2015 but rescinded it a few months later. Charlisa Turner filed for divorce in 2017 but again dropped the effort within months.

The two divorced in 2019. A judge in July 2020 found Charlisa Turner “denied and interfered” with her ex-husband’s access to their children “without good cause” and fined her $250.

According to court records cited by the Post-Dispatch, Turner was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of domestic assault for threatening to kill Charlisa Turner and their children with a gun.

Charlisa’s aunt, Rosalind Moore, told the newspaper that one of the kids told her, “I knew he was going to kill my mommy.”

“Chris would tell the children that he was going to kill them,” Moore said.