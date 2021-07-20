The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. My Child Lebensborn, Sarepta Studio AS

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Incredibox, So Far So Good

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. Fidget Trading 3D: Fidget Toys, MagicLab

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. My Talking Angela 2, Outfit7 Limited

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. My Child Lebensborn, Sarepta Studio AS

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Notability, Ginger Labs

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Trading Master 3D – Fidget Pop, Panteon

2. Fidget Trading 3D: Fidget Toys, MagicLab

3. Run Rich 3D, Voodoo

4. My Talking Angela 2, Outfit7 Limited

5. Disney+, Disney

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

10. Paper Fold, Good Job Games

By The Associated Press