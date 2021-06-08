Sunny
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By AP News

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

2. VSCO: Photo & Video Editor, Visual Supply Company

3. Paste Keyboard, Techin Park

4. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Fun with Ragdolls, Jadon Barnes

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

2. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Cheerleader Run 3D, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

5. Couples Yoga, Voodoo

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Disney+, Disney

9. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

10. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

By The Associated Press

