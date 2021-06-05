Sunny
Circus ring: Mayweather returns to fight YouTube sensation

By AP News
Floyd Mayweather, left, and Logan Paul, right, face off during a press event, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Mayweather will fight Paul in an exhibition boxing match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The rebranding of Floyd Mayweather Jr. is taking another unconventional turn. Mayweather is a retired five-division world champion and perhaps the best boxer of the past 30 years. But his life after boxing, mostly as the head of his promotional company, did not quite satisfy. Consequently, at age 44, he returns to the ring Sunday night under conditions that will not recall any of his great exploits. He will face YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition at the home of the Miami Dolphins. Mayweather and Paul are  to box eight, three-minute rounds. There will be no scoring. Each can win only by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification. Says Mayweather: “I don’t look at is as a fight; I think my opponent looks at it as a fight.”

By SANTOS PEREZ
Associated Press

