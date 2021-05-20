Reporter’s driverless van ride: Cool tech, freaky turns View Photo

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Waymo recently launched the United States’ first large-scale ride-hailing service with autonomous vehicles that operate at roadway speeds and don’t have human backup drivers. The program in suburban Phoenix serves hundreds of passengers each week, and offers prices in line with Uber and Lyft. The minivans are equipped with remote-sensing technology and can detect people, vehicles and other objects from several hundred yards away. But Waymo and other developers face a challenge in trying to bring autonomous cars to the masses: adapting the technology to human behavior, and getting riders to feel at ease in a vehicle without a person behind the wheel.

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press