Cloudy
66.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Reporter’s driverless van ride: Cool tech, freaky turns

By AP News
A Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty driver's seat and a moving steering wheel drive passengers during an autonomous vehicle ride, as passengers view a detailed viewing screen, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Chandler, Ariz. Waymo, a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc., is one of several companies testing driverless vehicles in the U.S. But it's the first offering lifts to the public with no humans at the wheel who can take over in sticky situations. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Reporter’s driverless van ride: Cool tech, freaky turns

Photo Icon View Photo

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Waymo recently launched the United States’ first large-scale ride-hailing service with autonomous vehicles that operate at roadway speeds and don’t have human backup drivers. The program in suburban Phoenix serves hundreds of passengers each week, and offers prices in line with Uber and Lyft. The minivans are equipped with remote-sensing technology and can detect people, vehicles and other objects from several hundred yards away. But Waymo and other developers face a challenge in trying to bring autonomous cars to the masses: adapting the technology to human behavior, and getting riders to feel at ease in a vehicle without a person behind the wheel.

By JACQUES BILLEAUD
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 