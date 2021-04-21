Intuitive Surgical, Tenet rise; Netflix, NextEra Energy fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Netflix Inc., down $40.67 to $508.90.
The streaming video service reported weak subscriber growth during its first quarter.
Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $80.27 to $891.38.
The surgical instruments maker handily beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.
ASML Holding NV, up $38.55 to $655.49.
The chipmaking equipment supplier reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up $5.61 to $95.24.
The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid first-quarter results.
Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $2.51 to $54.53.
The hospital operator’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
NextEra Energy Inc., down $2.56 to $77.97.
The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.
Welbilt Inc., up $6.95 to $22.58.
The maker of ovens and freezers for restaurants is being bought by Elgin, Illinois-based Middleby in an all-stock deal worth $4.3 billion.
Inter Parfums Inc., up $5.35 to $75.31.
The perfume maker raised its profit forecast after reporting good first-quarter results.