How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks gave up an early gain and wound up broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in tech heavyweights like Facebook and Apple.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.5% Wednesday, its second loss in a row, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. Bond yields mostly fell after rising earlier this week and crude oil prices rose 6%.

GameStop had another bumpy ride, losing a third of its value after releasing a disappointing earnings report. The money-losing video game retailer is still up more than sixfold this year after becoming a favorite of online investors who talked the stock up on online message boards.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 21.38 points, or 0.5%, to 3,889.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.09 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,420.06.

The Nasdaq fell 265.81 points, or 2%, to 12,961.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.42 points, or 2.4% to 2,134.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 23.96 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 207.91 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 253.34 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 153.28 points, or 6.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 133.07 points, or 3.5%.

The Dow is up 1,813.58 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 73.61 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 159.41 points, or 8.1.%.

The Associated Press