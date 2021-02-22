How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, dragged down by losses in several Big Tech companies, including Apple.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.8%, its fifth straight decline. Traders are still keeping a close eye on Washington and the next big round of stimulus that’s making its way through Congress.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.21 points, or 0.8%, to 3,876.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.37 points, or 0.1%, to 31,521.69.

The Nasdaq fell 341.41 points, or 2.5%, to 13,533.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.62 points, or 0.7%, to 2,251.07.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.43 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 915.21 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 644.77 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 276.22 points, or 14%.

The Associated Press