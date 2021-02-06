Sunny
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for video

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video.

Nashville police responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where David Starnes Jr., 23, admitted to shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks, according to a news release from the police.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video when they approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and the people he was with.

No one has been charged in Wilks’ death. The investigation is ongoing.

