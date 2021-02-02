The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

9. Incredibox, So Far So Good

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Robinhood: Investing for All, Robinhood Markets, Inc.

2. Reddit, reddit

3. High Heels!, Rollic Games

4. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

5. Webull: Investing & Trading, Webull Technologies Limited

6. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Cash App, Square, Inc.

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. SpongeBob SquarePants, HandyGames

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Impostor vs Craftsman, ABIGAMES PTE. LTD

3. Blob Runner 3D, Rollic Games

4. Sculpt people, Crazy Labs

5. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Jelly Dye, Good Job Games

8. Guess Their Answer, TapNation

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

By The Associated Press