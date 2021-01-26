The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft – Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi
3. Procreate Pocket – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. Heads Up! – Warner Bros.
5. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio
6. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB
7. Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations
8. Incredibox – So Far So Good
9. HotSchedules – HotSchedules
10. Facetune – Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. High Heels! – Rollic Games
2. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. The CW – The CW Network
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream – Google LLC
5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom
6. Project Makeover – Bubblegum Games LLC
7. Instagram – Instagram, Inc.
8. Facebook – Facebook, Inc.
9. Guess Their Answer – TapNation
10. Messenger – Facebook, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft – Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5 – Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability – Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam, LLC
7. SpongeBob SquarePants – HandyGames
8. Toca Kitchen 2 – Toca Boca AB
9. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB
10. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream – Google LLC
3. Project Makeover – Bubblegum Games LLC
4. Guess Their Answer – TapNation
5. Among Us! – InnerSloth LLC
6. Netflix – Netflix, Inc.
7. Disney+ – Disney
8. Roblox – Roblox Corporation
9. Google Chrome – Google LLC
10. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.
By The Associated Press