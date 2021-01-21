Spanish tennis player says she tested positive for COVID-19 View Photo

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Spanish tennis player who is in Melbourne for the Australian Open says she tested positive for COVID-19. Paula Badosa is a 23-year-old who reached the fourth round at last year’s French Open. Badosa wrote on Twitter that she received her test result for the illness on the seventh day of her hard quarantine in Australia. She was among the 72 tennis players who have been placed under a stricter lockdown and are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms at all for two weeks after being on a flight with someone who tested positive upon arrival in Melbourne.