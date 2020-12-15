Mostly sunny
48.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

By AP News

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

2. Honest Thief

3. Elf (2003)

4. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5. Ava (2020)

6. Love and Monsters

7. Fatman

8. Love Actually

9. Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

10. The Polar Express

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Ava (2020)

2. The Phenomenon

3. Black Bear

4. Wind River (2017)

5. A Rainy Day in New York

6. After We Collided

7. Ip Man: Kung Fu Master

8. Then Came You

9. Bone Tomahawk

10. Made In Italy

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 