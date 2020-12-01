Apple Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 11/29/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline – 9781524761356 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. A Promised Land by Barack Obama – 9781524763183 – (Crown)

3. Deadly Cross by James Patterson – 9780316497992 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Awakening by Nora Roberts – 9781250272607 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Daylight by David Baldacci – 9781538761687 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly – 9780316498029 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Innocent by Harlan Coben – 9781101146736 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. War Lord by Bernard Cornwell – 9780062563255 – (Harper)

10. Buried in Secrets by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562391 – (DGS)

___

By The Associated Press