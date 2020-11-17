Cloudy
The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store

By AP News

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10.True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Parler, Parler LLC

2. Shortcut Run, Voodoo

3. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

4. Walmart – Shopping & Grocery, Walmart

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Newsmax TV & Web, Newsmax Media, Inc.

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10.Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s: HW, Steel Wool Games, Inc.

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10.Toca Life Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. Shortcut Run, Voodoo

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

5. Parler, Parler LLC

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Newsmax TV & Web, Newsmax Media, Inc.

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

10.Google Chrome, Google LLC

By The Associated Press

