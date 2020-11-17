Apple Books-Top-10
Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher
1. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly – 9780316498029 – (Little, Brown and Company)
2. Marauder by Boyd Morrison & Clive Cussler – 9780593087923 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Dawnshard by Brandon Sanderson – 9781938570261 – (Dragonsteel Entertainment, LLC)
4. The Sentinel by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818478 – (Random House Publishing Group)
5. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. Fortune and Glory by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154868 – (Atria Books)
7. Leopard’s Rage by Christine Feehan – 9780593099858 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Wicked Truths by Jodi Ellen Malpas – 9780996781862 – (Jodi Ellen Malpas)
9. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)
10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey – 9780593139141 – (Crown)
By The Associated Press