Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly – 9780316498029 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Marauder by Boyd Morrison & Clive Cussler – 9780593087923 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Dawnshard by Brandon Sanderson – 9781938570261 – (Dragonsteel Entertainment, LLC)

4. The Sentinel by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818478 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Fortune and Glory by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154868 – (Atria Books)

7. Leopard’s Rage by Christine Feehan – 9780593099858 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Wicked Truths by Jodi Ellen Malpas – 9780996781862 – (Jodi Ellen Malpas)

9. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey – 9780593139141 – (Crown)

By The Associated Press