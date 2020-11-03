Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Sentinel by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818478 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Shakeup by Stuart Woods – 9780593188347 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey – 9780593139141 – (Crown)

5. The Girls in the Snow by Stacy Green – 9781838888794 – (Bookouture)

6. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Three Women Disappear by James Patterson & Shan Serafin – 9780316541626 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. My Last Duchess by Eloisa James – 9780063036352 – (Avon)

9. Man in Charge by Laurelin Paige – 9781942835899 – (Paige Press LLC)

10. The Secrets He Kept by Jackie Walsh – 9781912973200 – (Hera)

By The Associated Press