Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey – 9780593139141 – (Crown)

3. Descent by Helen Hardt – 9781642632255 – (Waterhouse Press)

4. Fatal Fraud by Marie Force – 9781950654857 – (HTJB, Inc.)

5. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Troubles in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435611 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Broken Shadows by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805419 – (Laurens Publishing)

8. Shielding Aspen by Susan Stoker – 9781644990438 – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

9. The Girls in the Snow by Stacy Green – 9781838888794 – (Bookouture)

10. The Searcher by Tana French – 9780735224667 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press