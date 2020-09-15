US–Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Disloyal: A Memoir by Michael Cohen – 9781510764705 – (Skyhorse)

2. Shadows in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250207241 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty – 9781982134501 – (Simon & Schuster)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert – 9781101658055 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer – 9780316592253 – (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

6. One by One by Ruth Ware – 9781501188831 – (GalleryScout Press)

7. Killing Crazy Horse by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard – 9781627797030 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. Compromised by Peter Strzok – 9780358237532 – (HMH Books)

9. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen – 9781524733469 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny – 9781250145253 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

