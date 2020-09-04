Sunny
Yext, Alphabet fall; Domo, Cooper rise

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Domo, Inc., up $3 to $40.28.

The software maker beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Pitney Bowes Inc., down 11 cents to $5.08.

The mailing equipment and software company is raising prices as e-commerce demand grows and shipping costs increase.

Cooper Companies, Inc., up $16.68 to $323.49.

The medical device company reported good fiscal third-quarter profits and gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Broadcom Inc., up $10.86 to $362.95.

Strong demand from cloud computing and telecom customers helped the chipmaker beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

Yext, Inc., down $1.08 to $16.45.

The software developer remained cautious about growth for the rest of the year as the economy remains weak.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $4.07 to $73.99.

Banks benefited from higher bond yields, which allow them to lend money at higher rates.

Alphabet Inc., down $48.30 to $1,581.21.

The Justice department could file an antitrust suit against Google’s parent by the end of September, according to media reports.

Navistar International Corp., up $2.07 to $37.35.

Volkswagen plans to make a fresh push to buy the truck and engine maker, according to media reports.

