Bloom Energy, Conagra rise; Boeing, Genworth fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday.

Bloom Energy Corp., up $2.66 to $10.88.

The electric fuel cell maker signed a deal with Samsung Heavy Industries for fuel-cell powered ships.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $17.66 to $312.01.

The athletic apparel company is buying home fitness company Mirror for $500 million.

Xilinx Inc., up $6.43 to $98.39.

The chipmaker raised its fiscal first-quarter revenue forecast.

Micron Inc., up $2.38 to $51.52.

The chipmaker reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter financial results and gave investors an upbeat revenue forecast.

Genworth Financial Inc., down 25 cents to $2.31.

The financial services company postponed its sale to China’s Oceanwide Holdings Group until September.

The Boeing Co., down $11.19 to $183.30.

Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle cancelled its 97 outstanding orders for Boeing jets.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc., down 86 cents to $44.36.

The hotel operator expects a key revenue measure to plummet in the second quarter.

Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.47 to $35.17.

The processed and packaged food maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.