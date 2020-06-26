Nike, JPMorgan fall; Gap, CoreLogic rise
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:
Nike Inc., down $7.73 to $93.67.
The sneaker and apparel company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss as the pandemic shut down stores.
Amazon.com Inc., down $61.71 to $2,692.87.
The online retailer is buying self-driving technology company Zoox.
Progress Software Corp., down 21 cents to $37.60.
The software company raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.
Gap Inc., up $1.91 to $12.07.
Kanye West will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at the retailer’s stores next year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $5.37 to $92.59.
The Federal Reserve ordered banks to suspend buybacks of their own stock and to cap dividend payouts until Sept. 30.
Vaxart Inc., up $1.78 to $8.04.
The biotechnology company’s potential COVID-19 vaccine was selected for a study aimed at producing a vaccine by January.
CoreLogic Inc., up $15.02 to $67.95.
Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group offered to buy the provider of financial and property information.
Synnex Corp., up $14.80 to $116.48.
The high-tech contractor reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat Wall Street’s revenue forecast.
