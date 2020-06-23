Clear
1 woman dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Applebee’s in Missouri

By AP News
Bystanders embrace outside an Applebee's restaurant Monday, June 22, 2020, in St. John, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. A gunman opened fire inside the restaurant, killing one and injuring at least two other people, police said (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. JOHN, Mo. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded, including a firefighter, at an Applebee’s restaurant in suburban St. Louis, authorities said.

St. John police Chief Robert Connell said a man walked into the St. John restaurant about 9:20 p.m. Monday and opened fire. Connell said it appears that he targeted two women, killing one and leaving the other with non-life threatening injuries. KTVI reports that the motive is unknown.

Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart said the third victim was a firefighter who was shot while eating at a different table with other first responders. He said she had just finished training and was a bystander. As of early Tuesday, the firefighter was in critical but stable condition.

The suspect later was taken into custody. Neither his name nor those of the victims were immediately released.

