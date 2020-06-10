US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 06/07/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo – 9780807047422 – (Beacon Press)

2. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi – 9780525509295 – (Random House Publishing Group) 3. The Lies That Bind by Emily Giffin – 9780399178962 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad – 9781728209814 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

5. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander – 9781620971949 – (The New Press)

6. Hush by Candice Fox & James Patterson – 9781538751152 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo – 9781541619227 – (Basic Books)

8. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

9. Hideaway by Nora Roberts – 9781250207128 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly – 9780316539432 – (Little, Brown and Company)