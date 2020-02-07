Davis, Los Angeles set for matchup with Golden State

Los Angeles Lakers (38-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-40, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.5 points per game.

The Warriors are 1-6 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State is 2-21 against opponents over .500.

The Lakers are 5-2 in division games. Los Angeles averages 45.9 rebounds per game and is 8-9 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 120-94 in their last meeting on Nov. 13. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 23 points, and D’Angelo Russell paced Golden State scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Damion Lee is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Davis leads the Lakers averaging 26.5 points and has added 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. James has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 113 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.