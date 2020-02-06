Clear
Evacuations ordered as winds spread Southern California fire

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Evacuations have been ordered as crews try to contain a smoky wildfire burning near homes along a dry Southern California riverbed on Thursday.

Flames broke out in the late morning and quickly churned through more than 30 acres (12 hectares) of dry brush in Riverside, said Ryan Railsback with the city’s police department.

Residents of about 20 homes along two blocks were ordered to leave as winds spread flames closer to a neighborhood, Railsback said.

Fire officials ordered water-dropping aircraft to assist firefighters protecting homes on the ground, he said.

The area about 55 miles east of downtown Los Angeles has received only a minuscule amount of rain so far this year.

