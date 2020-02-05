Draisaitl and Edmonton take on San Jose

San Jose Sharks (23-27-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-19-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with San Jose. He leads the NHL with 83 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 54 assists.

The Oilers have gone 10-7-2 against division opponents. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.8 shots per game.

The Sharks are 10-10-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. San Jose averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 102 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 19, Edmonton won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 29 goals and has totaled 83 points. Connor McDavid has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks with 37 points, scoring five goals and registering 32 assists. Kevin Labanc has totaled three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: James Neal: day to day (foot).

Sharks: Tomas Hertl: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.