New York hosts Los Angeles after overtime win

Los Angeles Kings (19-30-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (30-15-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Brooklyn; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit New York after the Islanders defeated Dallas 4-3 in overtime.

The Islanders are 16-7-4 at home. New York has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 79.3% of opponent chances.

The Kings are 8-18-4 on the road. Los Angeles has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 17.5% of chances.

Los Angeles beat New York 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Cizikas leads the Islanders with a plus-11 in 44 games played this season. Brock Nelson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 17 goals and has recorded 47 points. Alex Iafallo has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, two penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.